Rixo London

Tanya – Gold Plated Belt

£150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rixo London

Summer style never felt so easy with the Tanya belt! Tanya is our gold plated chain belt adorned with starfish – she is adjustable in length and the perfect addition to your wardrobe. She’s ready and waiting to make any outfit effortlessly cool and uplift even the scruffiest pair of jeans. We suggest styling over our Twiggy dress, or wear with jeans and a white tee for the perfect 90s weekend look. We like Tanya best with our matching Kristina earrings for the full look.