Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
By Far
Tanya Glittered Leather Mules
£285.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Heel measures approximately 40mm/ 1.5 inches Silver glittered leather Slip on
Need a few alternatives?
Blue by Betsey Johnson
Mel Jeweled Sandal
$99.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Zara
Three-toned High Heeled
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
Rachel Comey
Cymbeline Heel
$252.00
from
Les Nouvelles
BUY
Isa Tapia
Isa Tapia
$550.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from By Far
By Far
Thalia Slides
$418.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
By Far
Ball Crocodile-effect Leather Clutch
$688.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
By Far
Crocodile-embossed Top Handle Bag
$560.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
By Far
Green Miranda Patent Buckled Shoulder Bag
£525.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Heels
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted