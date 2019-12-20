Tantus

Tantus C-sling – Ultra-premium Silicone Cock Ring – Black

This 100% Ultra-Premium Silicone teardrop style cock-ring taps the taint giving you an external prostate massage while constricting your balls and cock. The silicone is firm yet has elasticity and if lockup occurs (penis engorged and yet you can't climax) you can easily sacrifice the silicone instead of calling on paramedics and the "jaws of life". Great for using during partner sex. Great for using as a solo toy for masturbation.