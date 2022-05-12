Huda Beauty

Tantour Contour & Bronzer Cream

$46.00

Description Formulation: Cream To Powder Ingredients Product Claims: Fragrance-free, Oil-free, Paraben-free, Sulphate-free How To To use as a contour, choose a small dense brush to grab a small amount of product, and apply in a large 3 shape along the contours of your face, hairline, under your cheekbones, and along your jaw line. Blend out any harsh lines with a fluffy brush or beauty sponge. To bronze your skin, use a brush to pick up a small amount of product, smooth and blend onto your face, cheekbones, forehead, and jawline. Build to your desired intensity and blend well for an all over healthy glow.