Adam and Eve

Tantalizer Clit Suction Massager

$129.99 $119.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Looking for quick, intense orgasms? Well, you've definitely come to right place! Experience toe curling orgasms with stimulating suction and pulsations that use vaccum technology to not over-stimulate the clitoris. Grab yours now! Highlights: Luxurious clitoral suction stimulator Concentrated air suction gives you fast, intense O's 8 functions to drive your love bud wild Feel intensity with steady suction settings Plus pulsing pressure waves and patterns