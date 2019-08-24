Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Lorac

Tantalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer

$21.00
At Ulta Beauty
TANtalize, mesmerize and moisturize with the Lorac Los Angeles TANtalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer. This unique formula will blur imperfections while providing the quick-drying, long-wearing, streak and transfer-free finish you love.
Featured in 1 story
Body Bronzers That Won't Ruin Your Clothes
by Danielle Cohen