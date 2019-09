Lorac

Tantalizer Body Bronzing Luminiser - 70ml

£65.59

TANtalize, mesmerize and moisturize with the LORAC's cult favorite TANtalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer. Proprietary blend of microfine gold and copper pearls instantly gives your body a sexy, flawless looking, better-than-natural tanned glow from sun up to sundown.