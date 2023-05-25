Tanologist

Tanologist Sunless Self Tanning Drops For Face And Body – 1.01 Fl Oz

Transform your skincare into a custom self-tanner with Tanologist Face + Body Drops. Designed to be mixed with your moisturizer, these clean, clear Self Tan Drops are easy to apply & 100% customizable. More drops = More glow. Formulated to minimize the chance of breakouts, these Self Tan Drops are Dermatologist Tested and suitable for sensitive skin. Self Tan Drops work to hydrate, brighten and even tone with a skin-loving trio of Pink Grapefruit, Goji Berry & Juniper. The non-comedogenic formula works with your existing skincare, and can be used on both face & body. Available in 3 shades to perfectly match your skin tone, Self Tan Drops deliver natural-looking, glowing results. Using 2-12 drops, you can choose the level of glow you want to go. Expert Tip: 2-4 drops = Sunkissed, 6-8 drops = Golden, 8-12 drops = Deep Bronze. Getting that just back from vacay bronze has never been easier!