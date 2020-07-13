Tanologist

Tanologist Drops

Getting that vacay bronze has never been easier. Designed to be mixed with your skincare, makeup, or body care, Tanologist's Drops is a self-tanner for both face & body that is easy to apply & 100% customizable. The flexible, non-comedogenic formulation is perfect for both newbies & experienced tanners: the more drops you add, the darker your tan. Featuring a skin-saving trio of Pink Grapefruit, Goji Berry, and Juniper to brighten, soften, and hydrate for a glowing complexion. With a fresh Eucalyptus fragrance, Tanologist is formulated at a low pH to minimize the traditional "tanner" scent. The Details In Dark Vegan & cruelty-free Free of Parabens, Formaldehydes, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate Oxybenzone and Coal Tar 1.01 fl oz/ 30 ml Revolve Style No. TOLO-WU10 Manufacturer Style No. 990012 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Mix 2 - 12 drops with your desired skincare in the palm of your hand and apply like your regular skincare More drops = deeper tan Reapply as needed for a darker glow