Cartier

Tank Française 25.05mm Medium Stainless Steel And Diamond Watch

$8800.00

At Net-A-Porter

Details & Care Movement Quartz movement Functions Hour and minute hands Dial Silvered dial Black Roman numerals and markers, blued steel sword-shaped hands Case Stainless steel case Brilliant-cut diamonds, total weight: 0.62-carats Crown for time adjustments Sapphire glass crystal Bracelet Stainless steel bracelet Invisible clasp fastening Specifications Case diameter: 25.05mm; case height: 30.40mm; case thickness: 6.65mm Water resistance: 3 bar Comes in a presentation box Reference number: W4TA0009 Manufactured in Switzerland Cartier creations are manufactured with the greatest care by Cartier workshops in the purest tradition of jewelry and watchmaking, thus giving each piece a unique character. As a result, information on the carat weights in relation to a model may vary slightly from one piece to another and are therefore given for information only. This item has been imported