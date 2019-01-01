The tank features a v-neck front with a racerback and adjustable straps, to easily fit a variety of body types. The a-line body and high/low hem of the top allow room for comfort, while remaining flattering. Tuck the front in as shown, or let it drape beautifully along side you!
The shorts are modeled after our favorite (stolen) men's boxers. They feature a 2.5" elastic waistband with a tie closure. The style is a bit oversized, providing fluid drape and comfort while skimming the tush in all the right places!