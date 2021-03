Tanjun Sneaker

$65.00 $53.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Elevate your workout style with this classic Nike workout sneaker. Sizing: True to size. R= Regular width. - Round toe with bumper - Side logo detail - Padded collar and tongue - Lace-up vamp closure - Lightly padded footbed - Grip sole - Imported Fiber Content UNIDENTIFIED Materials Textile upper, manmade sole Care Spot Clean Lay Flat to Dry