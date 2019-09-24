Tangram

Tangram Smart Rope Pure (bluetooth 4.0 Enabled Jump Rope, Jump Counter, Smart Phone Connected App, Smooth Ball Bearing Rotation)

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

The Smart Rope Pure is a connected 'smart' jump rope that links with the Smart Gym mobile app via Bluetooth to track your progress, stay motivated, and work out smarter. Use Smart Rope Pure with or without your phone. Up to 100 sets of workout data can be stored - sync them all by pairing with the Smart Gym mobile app (iOS, Android, Apple Watch). Track jump count, calories burned, and workout times. Progress through interval training and stay motivated by unlocking awards and competing with friends.