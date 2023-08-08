We-Vibe

Tango X Lipstick Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator

Pucker up, power queens, the new and improved Tango bullet vibrator is here and it’s more powerful than ever. The size of a mere lipstick, this bedroom icon proves that size doesn’t matter. Introduce this mini marvel to your favorite hotspots, ASAP. An update on We-Vibe’s best-selling bullet vibrator, the Tango X harnesses the rumbly power of a wand, with the petite dimensions of a bullet. Perfect for precise clitoral stimulation, and the ideal travel companion. Featuring 7 vibration modes, each with 8 levels of intensity, the Tango X keeps you firmly on your toes, with diverse play options. This toy can be used for edging – when you bring yourself or your partner close to orgasm, stop or slow down before orgasm is reached, then build back up to approach orgasm again. You can repeat this as many times as you like. Some people find this technique can help to delay and/or increase the intensity of their orgasm (results may vary). This luxurious bedroom buddy is also completely waterproof, is USB rechargeable and features a silicone handle for enhanced grip. Add a drop of lubricant to your vibe for optimal pleasure Please note: for external use only. Not for anal use. We-Vibe now offers a 2-year warranty on all products.