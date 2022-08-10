Tangle Teezer

Pet Teezer | Small De-shedding And Dog Grooming Brush

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

PET DESHEDDER: The creators of Tangle Teezer proudly present Pet Teezer! A brush for detangling your dog’s coat quickly, and more importantly gently without any tugging or pulling. This brush is ideal for double-coated dogs. Our dual tier brush removes loose hair in both the top coat and under coat DUAL-TIER TECHNOLOGY: Double-coat breeds such as Pomeranian, Shiba Inu and Huskies shed seasonally. Using patented two-tier teeth technology, the longer teeth gently remove dirt, reaching down to the undercoat, while shorter teeth pick up loose hair GENTLE POLYMER TEETH: Polymer teeth makes the whole de-shedding experience kinder for your dog as they reduce the risk of irritation, tugging, and pulling. Can be used on wet and dry fur for easy de-shedding and grooming ERGONOMIC DESIGN: This wrist-friendly brush has an ergonomic shape to help reduce wrist strain during brushing - making your life easier and brushing more fun and frequent EASY TO CLEAN: A perfect all-round brush for superior de-shedding and de-matting - and it's super easy to clean! Simply lift the hair from teeth and rinse with warm water. Allow teeth to dry naturally with teeth facing up Product Description This palm-friendly brush is ideal for de-shedding double-coated dogs, the ergonomic shape helps reduce wrist sprain during periods of brushing, making your life easier. Set Contains: 1 x Pet Teezer Grooming Brush