Tangle Teezer | Easy Dry & Go Vented Hairbrush For Wet Hair | Adds Volume, Smoothness And Shine | Vented Brush Reduces Blow Dry Time | Shocking Pink

QUICK DRYING RESULTS: This vented blow-dry brush is our exciting new launch that delivers a fast and easy blow-dry INNOVATIVE DESIGN: The teeth and vent work together for a fuss and frizz-free style that's done your way, on your terms. It simply delivers a style as individual as you. NATURAL VOLUME, LIFT & SMOOTHNESS: The patented teeth technology and unique configuration quickly dries the hair, delivering natural volume, lift and smoothness. EASY TO USE: Easy to use and so lightweight, the perfect blow-dry brush no matter where you are. LOW HEAT: The Easy Dry & Go Vented Hairbrush has been designed to be used with low heat to protect your hair from heat damage; please avoid placing the nozzle of the hairdryer directly onto the teeth of the brush or using with straightening irons