My Black Is Beautiful

Tangle Slayer Conditioning Cream Type 4 Hair

$12.99
At Sally Beauty
Our most intense conditioning cream that locks in moisture and strengthens the hair for maximum detangling and curl softening. Designed for thicker, coily, type 4 hair, this deep nourishing formula elongates curls while repairing damage for soft, easy to manage, smooth hair.