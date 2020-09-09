Tangkula

Tangkula Wall Mounted Computer Desk

$249.99

Buy Now Review It

Sturdy Construction】 Our wall mount computer desk is made of high quality MDF material, it is sturdy and strong enough for your daily use. 【Ample Storage Space】The wall mounted table Features multiple storage compartment, our computer desk provides spacious storage for you to store and display you items. With 2 adjustable shelves, it also can meet your different needs. 【Space Saving】Wall mounted and fold up design make our computer perfect for compact space, it offers an ideal space-saving solution for those who want to store essential items and keep the room clean. 【Elegant & Modern Appearance】Clean lines and stylish design add a modern feel to your home or office, simple appearance make our foldable computer desk matches other furniture very well. Multi-function Desk It can be used as a computer desk when expanded and a cabinet when folded, this wall mounted desk is perfect for bedroom, living room, reading room, office or other place you want.