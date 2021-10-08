Barker and Stonehouse

Tangier Rug, Terracotta

£89.00 £69.00

Tangier Rug, Terracotta SPECIFICATIONS SKU: tnga1217ta03 Dimensions: W120 x D170cm Material: 100% Polyester Construction: Machine Woven Pile height: 15mm Care: Vacuum regularly, using the nozzle and suction only. Rotating brushes may damage the fibres and the lifespan of your rug. Blot any spills with a clean, dry cloth. Do not rub. We do not recommend using any harsh detergents. Natural fibres may shed. This will reduce over time, and shouldn’t affect your rug’s lifespan or performance.