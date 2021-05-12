Essie

Tangerine Tease

$8.80

Vibrant tangerine nail polish- this glossy shine electric vibrant tangerine nail polish in a salon-quality formula provides flawless coverage and outstanding durability essie Limited Edition summer 2021 collection- 6 saturated Punchy bright nail polish shades to capture a craving for color and summertime cheer Even, professional application- Our exclusive easy glide brush fits every nail Size for quick, even, professional application on nails The perfect manicure- apply one coat of any of our essie base coats on nails. Follow with two coats of essie Original Nail color. Finish with any one of our essie Top coats. Use with essie Apricot cuticle Oil essie, America's nail salon Expert- essie is the go-to nail brand for salon professionals, beauty junkies, industry insiders, celebrities and fashion icons around the world Your summertime Fling is in full swing, so pucker up and dare to get your grove on! You've Found a lemon-fellow whose basket half-full attitude has you feelin' Just lime. Be the Tangerine Tease and lead him on to the terracotta terrace. With vibrant views of citrus hues - you know the zest has yet to come! Ciao for now - we'll be waiting for all the Juicy details later...