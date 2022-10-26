Bleach London

What it does Tangerine Dream Super Cool Colour turns bleached and toned hair to a fiery orange that lasts up 30 washes. Life's a Tangerine Dream! Who it's for Our gentle, semi-permanent Super Cool Colours are for all hair types! Tangerine Dream works best on hair that's bleached and toned with Copper Toner. The best way to check the color your hair will go after using this dye is with a strand test. How much one kit covers One bottle covers root regrowth and shoulder length hair. If your hair's long, thick or it's your first time colouring, you'll need at least two bottles.