Modern style mavens will fall for the directional dazzle provided by the Alsen skirt. This flirty A-line number comes adorned in 70s-inspired snake print for a sophisticated finish with a twist. Pair it with a pussy bow blouse or fine knit for instant retro-chic elegance. Lined and with a concealed zip closure. Please note that due to the nature of genuine leather, this garment may give slightly after wear.
Part of our Limited Edition leather collection, we have only created a small number of each size.