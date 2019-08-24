Details
Detox & Prime
The quickest and easiest way to remove mistakes or tan build up - and prime skin for a fresh tan application is with the Tan Remover Prep and Maintain Mousse by St. Tropez. Suitable for even sensitive skin, this luxurious foam effectively removes all traces of even the darkest tan in minutes. Infused with detoxifying cotton extract it purifies, whilst probiotics rebalance and prime the skin leaving the perfect clean canvas for your next St. Tropez glow.
Benefits:
Result: A clean, primed and even canvas for your St. Tropez glow
Effective from Day 1 after tan application, as well as on a week old tan
Suitable for sensitive skin
100% of users agreed that the product effectively removes all traces of tan... from 1 day old tan to 6 days old
Use with a Tan Remover Mitt as desired for even more effective results