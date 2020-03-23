Fake Bake

Tan Corrector & Eraser

$17.30

Melt away stubborn self-tan products and unsightly, uneven build-up with Fake Bake’s Tan Corrector & Eraser; a unique formula that corrects your existing tan in just 2-3 minutes, to banish patchiness and ensure uniformity for a smooth, flawless base that looks natural. Infused with a delectable scent of juicy mango, the Aloe-enriched formula transforms into a rich, mousse that is gentle on skin and tough on tan. Free from parabens and alcohol. Cruelty-free. Vegan-friendly.