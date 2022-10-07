La Ligne x Target

Tan/black Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers

$40.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Polyester, 20% Recycled Polyester, 14% Rayon, 6% Spandex Inseam Length: 32.5 Inches Rise: High Rise Closure Style: Back Elastic Fit: Wide Leg with a Loose Fit Garment Length: Full Garment Details: Side Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172896 UPC: 196761013097 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6264 Origin: Imported Description You'll love the combination of sleek style and comfy wear offered by these Side Stripe Wide-Leg Trousers from La Ligne x Target. Made from a soft, lightweight fabric blend that includes spandex, these trousers are designed in a solid tan hue with a vertical stripe pattern and black side stripes on the legs. Side pockets provide a functional touch, while the wide-leg, high-rise cut makes for a chic silhouette. Using the stripe as a muse, the three founders behind La Ligne create timeless pieces that can keep up with life’s every moment. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, the stripe is used as a canvas that can be minimalist, maximalist, bold or quiet, a testament to this versatile style staple. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.