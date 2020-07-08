Kitri

Tammy Rose Print Top

At Kitri

There’s a new Tammy in town, this time in a cool and effortless cream Rose Print! You loved her in the blue daisy print, but we think she has a certain je ne sais quoi about her in this classic shade. A boxy, bowling shirt-inspired top adorned with statement gold buttons, this style is perfect when paired with your favourite denim or thrown on over your bikini for a spot of sunbathing in the garden. Cream Top Vintage-inspired rose print Boxy silhouette Notched collars Gold textured buttons Short, wide sleeves Cream 100% Viscose Dry clean only UK size 8 measures 65cm/25.6in in length Bust 96cm/37.8in, waist 96cm/37.8in Model is 5'3" and wears a UK size 8