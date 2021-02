aeydē

Tammy Leather Knee Boots

$705.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

aeyde's 'Tammy' boots are inspired by classic riding styles. They've been crafted in Italy from durable black leather (which the brand notes as a byproduct of the food industry) and have a heavy rubber tread to ensure they're equal parts practical and stylish. Wear yours with a skirt or tucked-in jeans.