Bungalow Rose

Tamela Stripe 3 Piece Reversible Quilt Set

$199.99 $73.73

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Perfect for rounding out the ensemble of any free-spirited teen, this three-piece quilt set turns their room into a restful retreat. Crafted from polyester and cotton, each item \u213 including a quilt and two shams \u2013 sports a mish-mash of patterns that\u2019s sure to grab the eye as they imbue a space with eclectic appeal. Plus, each piece in this set is machine washable for fuss-free upkeep once laundry day rolls around.