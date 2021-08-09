Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Aesop
Tame Hair Serum
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
Tame Hair Serum
Need a few alternatives?
John Frieda
Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Polishing Serum
BUY
£6.99
Superdrug
Mielle Organics
Honey And Ginger Edge Gel
BUY
£13.50
Beauty Bay
Aesop
Tame Hair Serum
BUY
£25.00
Cult Beauty
Ouai
Matte Pomade
BUY
£16.00
Cult Beauty
More from Aesop
Aesop
Callippus Aromatique Candle
BUY
$135.00
Adore Beauty
Aesop
Departure Kit
BUY
$53.00
Aesop
Aesop
Arrival
BUY
$35.00
Aesop
Aesop
Departure Kit
BUY
$53.00
Aesop
More from Hair Care
John Frieda
Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Polishing Serum
BUY
£6.99
Superdrug
Mielle Organics
Honey And Ginger Edge Gel
BUY
£13.50
Beauty Bay
Aesop
Tame Hair Serum
BUY
£25.00
Cult Beauty
Ouai
Matte Pomade
BUY
£16.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted