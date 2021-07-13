United States
NYX Professional Makeup
Tame & Frame Tinted Brow Pomade
£6.50
At Beauty Bay
A brow pomade. For brows that perfectly frame the face, you need the NYX Professional Makeup Tame & Frame Tinted Brow Pomade. This super smooth, tinted brow pomade allows you to fill in your brows for a natural or bold look. The smudge-proof, budge-proof, waterproof formula helps to keep your brows in place whilst filling in any sparse areas. Vegan Cruelty-free