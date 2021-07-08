Ozeano Vision

Tama (leopard Seal)

£182.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

The Tama takes its inspiration from one of the true gems of Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, Tamarama Beach. The Tama offers a mid-century, timeless style thanks to its classic design and versatile aesthetic. Featuring a sleek frame shape and market-leading UV400 protection polarised lenses, the Tama is the stylish go-to choice for any occasion. The Leopard Seal is a nod to the magnificent Antarctic marine mammals and the unique black and light spots found on their throat and belly.