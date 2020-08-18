Chakrubs

Talu Heart Gag Ball

$325.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chakrubs

A custom piece to get in touch with a lesser-known chakra called the Talu, located in the mouth. The Talu has two stainless steel chains, one connecting at the back of head and one on top, and is finished off with a pure crystal ball gag. This design gets you in touch with sacred discipline. The Talu II is a collaboration between Chakrubs and Affect Metals, with the original Talu concept designed by Vanessa Cuccia. Made with hard crystal and charged metal, this deeply meditative piece helps to ease reflection and encourage play. The delicacy of the hard, woven metal facilitates feelings of safety as well as exploration, while the crystal helps to ease communication before, during, and after being gagged. The gag ball is sculpted from pure rose quartz, a crystal of unconditional love. This gentle stone speaks directly to the heart chakra to help dissolve emotional wounds and provide a circulation of divine loving energy throughout the entire aura. By reawakening the heart to its own innate love, the user feels a deep sense of personal fulfillment and contentment, allowing them the capacity to truly give and receive love from others. The Chakrubs x Affect Metals crystal ball gag has an adjustable clasp. If you are in need of a size adjustment, please contact affectmetals@gmail.com. Please note: While this ball gag is able to be used during play, we recommend exercising caution due to the hard nature of the crystal. It can be utilized for meditation or for encouraging the exploration of erotic situations. it can also be worn as a necklace to empower, protect, and encourage clear communication. May this chain empower and protect you.