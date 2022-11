Hush

Tallis Leather Boots

£169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hush

Browsing your local highstreet, legging it to the train, making your way to your favourite bar: our Tallis leather boots will take it all in their stride. They're made from super-soft leather with a sock-inspired fit to the ankle for a flattering shape. Plus, the chunky block heel means you can (comfortably) add a few inches to your look.