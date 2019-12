Cuyana

Tall Structured Leather Zipper Tote

£170.62

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Stand and deliver. Rendered from Italian pebbled leather, our beloved Tall Structured Leather Zipper Tote returns with added peace of mind. Designed with a built-in laptop sleeve, its capacious enough to fit a change of clothes as well as your go-to lunch. An internal pocket holds your phone and wallet.