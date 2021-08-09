Telfar

Tall Jersey – Liberia Red

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Telfar

Gown length basketball top in piped dazzle with mesh paneled sides featuring embroidered TELFAR PERFORMANCE and AFRICA logos. Available in XS-2XL sizes. See the size chart below to find your size. XS S M L XL 2XL Front Body Length 55 1/2" 56 1/2" 57 1/2" 58 1/2" 59 1/2" 60 1/2" Back Body Length 57" 58" 59" 60" 61" 62" Shoulder Width 24" 25" 26" 27" 28" 29" Chest 19" (38) 21" (42) 23" ( 46) 25" (50) 27" (54) 29" (58) Bottom Opening 32" (64) 34" (68) 36" (72) 38" (76) 40" (80) 42" (84) *If you are between sizes we recommend choosing the larger size. Materials: 100% Polyester