Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Sunnylife
Tall Cactus Candle Small
$18.00
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cara Cara
Desert. Vibes. That's all. The Cactus Candle is 10 inches tall and burns for 15 hours.
Need a few alternatives?
Homesick
Homesick Scented Candle, Nighttime Slumber
$40.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Boy Smells
Purple Kush Scented Candle
$34.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Diptyque
Protective Pine Candle, 70g
£30.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Cire Trudon
Marie-antoinette Decorative Candle
$130.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Sunnylife
Sunnylife
Shower Bluetooth Speaker
$25.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Sunnylife
Tall Cactus Candle
$18.00
$12.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Sunnylife
Cooler Bucket Bag
$25.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Sunnylife
Fouta Towel
$30.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Décor
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Now House Jonathan Adler Chroma Decanter
$58.00
from
Amazon
BUY
CHP
Chp Ceramic Vase (set Of 3)
$23.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Homesick
Homesick Scented Candle, Nighttime Slumber
$40.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Verloop
All Over Pom Pillow
$76.00
$53.20
from
ban.do
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted