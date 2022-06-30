Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Topshop
Tall Black Flared Jamie Jeans
£42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Embroidered Corduroy Beach Pant
BUY
$23.99
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
VRG GRL
Starry Eyed Pants
BUY
£45.00
VRG GRL
VRG GRL
Starry Eyed Button Front Shirt
BUY
£42.00
VRG GRL
Mint Velvet
Pink Linen Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£89.00
Mint Velvet
More from Topshop
Topshop
Tall Black Flared Jamie Jeans
BUY
£42.00
ASOS
Topshop
Mix And Match Floral Spot Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
£60.00
ASOS
Topshop
Puffy Onion Quilt Large Tote
BUY
£26.00
ASOS
Topshop
Nadia Block Heel
BUY
£30.00
ASOS
More from Pants
Urban Outfitters
Embroidered Corduroy Beach Pant
BUY
$23.99
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
VRG GRL
Starry Eyed Pants
BUY
£45.00
VRG GRL
VRG GRL
Starry Eyed Button Front Shirt
BUY
£42.00
VRG GRL
Mint Velvet
Pink Linen Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£89.00
Mint Velvet
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted