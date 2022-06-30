Kmart

Tall Amber Ribbed Vase

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kmart

Beautify your living space by arranging lovely flowers in this elegant ribbed vase. Product Details Dimensions/Size: 16cm (L) x 30cm (H) x 10.3cm (W) Material: Soda lime glass Product weight: 1.35kg Colour: Amber Features Tall Ribbed texture Additional Information Not suitable for use as a candle holder For indoor use only Warning: Fragile, handle with care. Help us to improve our product content