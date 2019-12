Jonathan Adler

Talitha Credenza

$3950.00

Buy Now Review It

At

Global Glamour. Our Talitha Collection is crafted from nickel-plated metal with hand-stamped patterns applied to minimalist, modernist forms. The surface is reminiscent of silver leaf—it emits that same lustrous glow—but is wonderfully durable. Generous scale and solid presence, but light and elegant. The geometric stud pattern is sure to add some rock 'n' roll attitude to your pad. Discover the entire Talitha Collection.