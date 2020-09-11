Talika

Talika Lipocils Set

$43.32

Buy Now Review It

Created in 1994 and inspired by restorative techniques, Lipocils is a gel to improve the eyelashes. This care product with ingredients of natural origin is recommended for people with damaged, short or sparse eyelashes. Used daily, Lipocils visibly improves lashes, while they appear denser and more glossy. Lipocils is a care product with ingredients of natural origin for the beauty of eyelashes. This eyelash booster gel is composed of key ingredients of natural origin with complementary properties for lashes. From just 28 days, eyelashes are visibly fuller for an intense look. The heart of its historical formula is the Mythic Plant Complex of 5 plants (witch hazel, apple, nettle, horse chestnut and St. John's wort), enriched thanks to biotechnology for enhanced efficacy. This plant complex strengthens and improves the eyelashes. Apply Lipocils to the root of the lashes using the brush. For best results, use the product throughout the year or as a 28-day course, with two daily applications over a 2-month period. Lipocils can be used as a base for mascara. Simply let the product penetrate and dry 1 minute before applying the mascara.