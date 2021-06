Taliah Waajid

Jamaican Black Castor Oil Original

$7.02

Buy Now Review It

At 4th Ave Market

Product Description Multi-use product that can be used on both hair and body. Infused with Vitamin E, Olive Oil and Sunflower Oil to help nourish and protect hairand skin. Helps eliminate dry, dull hair and skin. For hair: Rub small amount into hair and massage into sca