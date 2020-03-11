Cynthia Rowley

Talia Maxi

$65.00

Casey Top Contributor Size worn: 0R Rented for: Party Usually wears: 2 Height: 5' 2" Age: 35 Bust size: 32A Body type: Pear Weight: 120lbs November 13, 2019 Murder Mystery Perfection! Wore this to a murder mystery dinner party set in the late 1920s. Could not have been more perfect and incredibly comfortable. Lauren Top Contributor Size worn: 6R Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Everyday Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 7" Age: 52 Bust size: 36C Body type: Hourglass Weight: 123lbs September 17, 2019 Beautiful peach summery dress. Not my usual style, and I liked that - one of the reasons I RTR (experimenting). Perfect for casual office Fridays, weekend errands, etc. Sleeves are fluttery and graceful; very light fabric good in August heat. Brenda Top Contributor Size worn: 8R Rented for: Everyday Usually wears: 8 Height: 5' 10" Age: 38 Bust size: 36C Body type: Hourglass Weight: 170lbs September 6, 2019 Cute & flirty! Great dress for a date, work, or summer wedding. It's a little see through despite having a "slip" underneath. I had to wear nude underwear/garter to be safe. Adara Top Contributor Size worn: 10R Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Vacation Usually wears: 12 Height: 5' 4" Age: 31 Bust size: 34F Body type: Full Bust Weight: 180lbs July 15, 2019 So beautiful I am very busty on a smallish frame. This fit well and it was very comfortable walking and exploring a city all day. Probably one of my favorite rentals Katie Top Contributor Size worn: 14R Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 12 Height: 5' 4" Age: 31 Bust size: 34D Body type: Petite Weight: 170lbs July 14, 2019 Lovely dress for spring wedding I'm 5-4; normally a 12P but 14 worked best in this dress (with heels). A