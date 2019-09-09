Liberator

Talea Spreader Bar

$95.00

A new dimension in pleasure. Give in to your desires and let go of control—but not your comfort. The Talea Spreader Bar is an innovative restraint tool that takes its name from the Latin word meaning “rod,” and it is truly in a class all of its own offering multiple positions of bondage play to satisfy your desires without sacrificing your body. Part spreader bar and part foam bolster, this unique restraint tool keeps wrists and ankles in place simultaneously as your lover brings you to new heights of pleasure while the soft wrap prevents your play from injuring your joints. As a bolster, it provides comfortable support under the head or knees, and it gives a slight pelvic tilt when placed under the hips. The only limit to your enjoyment is your imagination. Attach optional our microfiber or leather wrist and ankle cuffs sets to either side with snap clips. If you prefer other binding options, the Talea is equipped with two D-ring connectors on either end that work perfectly with silk sashes, rope, or any compatible d-ring cuff set. The Talea is made from supportive foam wrapped around a sturdy high-impact PVC rod covered in lush claret or black faux leather. Supportive foam bolster built around a high-impact PVC rod. Attaches to wrists and ankles for comfortable restraint play. Offers unique positions and lift when placed under hips, knees, or neck. Soft faux leather cover feels smooth against bare skin and is nylon bonded to withstand tears. Easy zip-off cover, wipes clean. Outfitted with four D-ring connectors and four snap clips for multiple positions and possibilities. Customize with choice of adjustable Velcro wrist cuffs and ankle cuffs (set sold separately). For a harder bondage thrill, upgrade to our leather cuff kit (set sold separately, includes leather wrist and ankle cuffs, 4 d-ring connectors, 4 double snap hooks, and 4 male to female connectors). Measurement in inches: 30 long x 5 thick.