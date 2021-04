Talbots

Talbots 3/4 Sleeve Button Down Shirt

$22.99 $18.39

Buy Now Review It

At ThredUP

Item Details 96% Cotton, 4% Lastol Work Collared Solid 3/4 Sleeve White Item #95288259 Measurements Size 24 (Plus) - 56" Chest, 28" Length - Condition This item is gently used with minor signs of wear: minor wear on fabric.