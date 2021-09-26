Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Clinique
Take The Day Off Makeup Remover
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Clinique
Dissolves and "lifts away" long-wearing makeup, even waterproof mascara. Non-irritating, non-stinging. Ophthalmologist tested. Appropriate for contact lens wearers.
Need a few alternatives?
naked Sundays
Spf50+ Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Lotion
BUY
$39.95
naked Sundays
La Roche-Posay
La Roche Posay Anthelios Tinted Fluid Spf 50+
BUY
$20.99
$31.95
Chemist Warehouse
EltaMD
Eltamd Uv Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturiser
BUY
$53.55
Amazon
Loops Beauty
Variety Loop Mask 5 Pack
BUY
$30.00
Revolve
More from Clinique
Clinique
Anti-blemish Solutions Liquid Makeup
BUY
£29.00
Clinique
Clinique
Anti-blemish Solutions™ Cleansing Foam
BUY
£19.50
Boots
Clinique
Fresh Pressed Daily Booster
BUY
$62.00
Sephora Australia
Clinique
Fresh Pressed Vitamin Retinol Duo
BUY
£30.00
LookFantastic
More from Skin Care
naked Sundays
Spf50+ Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Lotion
BUY
$39.95
naked Sundays
La Roche-Posay
La Roche Posay Anthelios Tinted Fluid Spf 50+
BUY
$20.99
$31.95
Chemist Warehouse
EltaMD
Eltamd Uv Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturiser
BUY
$53.55
Amazon
Loops Beauty
Variety Loop Mask 5 Pack
BUY
$30.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted