BH Cosmetics

Take Me Back To Brazil – 35 Color Pressed Pigment Palette

$20.00 $10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Inspired by Rio's Carnival, BH Cosmetics Take Me Back to Brazil - 35 Color Pressed Pigment Palette expands on coveted favorites to unleash a chromatic parade of shimmers, satins, and mattes - plus 2 oversized dual-chrome, ultra-luminous transformers. Samba to the rhythm of passionate purples, tangy yellows, provocative pinks, and more. Take Me Back to Brazil 35 Color Pressed Pigment Palette, offering buildable, blendable hues to dazzle the senses. Join Carnival and revel in every daring, flashing moment! Feathered headdress not required.