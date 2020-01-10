Hey Honey

Take It Off Exfoliating Honey-peel Off Mask

$38.00 $30.40

An exfoliating honey beauty mask that helps to promote a smooth and clear complexion. Quick and easy to use. Honey extract provides moisture while alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) leave the skin bright and smooth. Leaves the skin feeling beautifully refreshed, radiant, and ready to go in minutes. Since this mask is on the skin longer than a typical AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) cleanser, the concentration of AHAs is lower, which will not irritate the skin. Suitable for all skin types.