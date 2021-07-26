Cancelled Plans

Take It Easy Candle

$32.00 $22.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A relatable candle of clean-burning, hand-poured coconut and apricot wax to remind you to slow down and enjoy the moment. Notes: Sandalwood, agave, grapefruit, lemon, vanilla, amber and dark musk. 3" x 3 1/2" 10 oz. 55-hour approximate burn time Paraben-free; phthalate-free; sulfate-free Coconut wax/apricot wax/fragrance oil/cotton wick Made in the USA Item #6254475