Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Favorite Daughter
Take A Bow Top
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Favorite Daughter
More from Favorite Daughter
Favorite Daughter
Collegiate Crop Graphic Tee
BUY
$48.00
Nordstrom
Favorite Daughter
The Jane Trench
BUY
$218.00
Revolve
Favorite Daughter
Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pants
BUY
$228.00
Shopbop
Favorite Daughter
Kelly Blazer
BUY
£274.04
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted