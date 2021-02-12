United States
Urban Outfitters
Takara Column Wood Wall Shelf
$29.75
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 43902691; Color Code: 111 Tiered shelf in a modern minimal column design that highlights the natural grain of the teak wood. Features four square shelves on a long, sturdy mount that attaches easily to the wall with included hanging hardware. Content + Care - Teak wood - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 31.5"h x 9"d x 8.5"w - Shelves: 8.5"w x 8.5"d - Space between shelves: 7"h